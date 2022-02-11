Red-Hot Inflation Data Headlines Volatile Week for Wall Street

Volatility seems to be a big theme early in 2022, especially after Thursday's highly anticipated inflation reading. While the Dow kicked off the week with a small win, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 shed some weight thanks to a struggling tech sector. All three benchmarks managed to score solid wins in the next session, following a round of upbeat quarterly reports.

The blue-chip index extended its win streak to three on Wednesday, though it ultimately cut more than 500 points the following day after the consumer price index (CPI) saw its biggest jump since 1982, toppling already lofty expectations. A volatile bond market has put even more pressure on stocks today, with all three indexes eyeing daily and weekly losses.

Corporate Earnings Shaking Up Markets This Week

There were plenty of earnings reports to unpack over the week, with Walt Disney (DIS) making a big splash after posting a top- and bottom-line beat. Tenet Healthcare (THC) also enjoyed big win, and nabbed a round of bull notes in response, while Mattel (MAT) scored multi-year highs following its quarterly release. Meanwhile, Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported a surprise profit following a shift in strategy to focus on its more expensive bikes.

On the other end of things, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) saw a slew of price-target cuts after its mixed report. Bear notes also poured in for Twilio (TWLO) after a big fourth-quarter loss, despite the company issuing an upbeat current-quarter forecast. Elsewhere, Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)and Under Armour (UAA) both wavered on less-than-stellar current-quarter projections.

Headlines Investors Should Watch

Wall Street had to keep its head on a swivel with the amount of corporate headlines coming out this week. Amazon.com (AMZN) and Nike (NKE) were both rumored have their sights set on a Peloton (PTON) buyout, though Cowen and Company said a deal is unlikely. The airline sector saw a big change amongst discount carriers, with Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Frontier Group's Frontier Airlines (ULCC) set to merge, creating the fifth-largest airline in the U.S.

Dating app giant Bumble (BMBL) made its first-ever acquisition, buying sector member Fruitz for an undisclosed amount. Meanwhile, Novavax (NVAX) fell short on its promised Covid-19 dosage goal, while Affirm (AFRM) shed around 20% on Thursday after the company's official Twitter account accidentally released its quarterly report early.

Earnings, Economic Data Keep Flooding In

Valentine's Day week will include plenty of economic data to sift through, including data on retail sales, the import price index, and several key housing indicators. There will also be a deluge of earnings reports coming out, including results from Airbnb (ABNB), Crocs (CROX), DoorDash (DASH), Roku (ROKU), and Walmart (WMT). In the meantime, check out Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's breakdown of the Super Bowl Indicator.

