Red Hog Market Despite Solid Export Demand

Hogs are trading in the red through Thursday with losses of as much as 2.4% for the front months. The National Average Base Hog price was shown as a 97c decrease to $53.92 in the AM report. The CME Lean Hog Index from 12/04 was $69.60, down by 24 cents.

USDA’s Export Sales data showed 25,944 MT of pork was sold during the week that ended 11/30. That was a 22% increase from the week prior. Total pork commitments outpace 2022 by 168k MT with 1.683 MMT on the books.

The monthly Census data put October pork shipments at 572.2 million lbs. That was a 12% increase from Sep and an 8 % increase vs. October ’22. The data showed the season’s total was 5.566 billion lbs, compared to 5.205 billion lbs from last year and 5.9 billion during 2021.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Thursday morning was 57 cents weaker to $82.63. USDA reported the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.458 million head through Wednesday. That is 14k head more than last week, but compares to 1.462m head during the same week last year.

Feb 24 Hogs are at $67.600, down $1.700,

April 24 Hogs are at $74.075, down $1.875

Feb 24 Pork Cutout is at $81.250, unch,,

