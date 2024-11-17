Red Hill Iron Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Red Hill Iron Limited (AU:RHI) has released an update.

Red Hill Iron Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, with the re-election of directors Mr. Garry Strong and Ms. Nanette Allen receiving full support. The meeting outcomes highlight the confidence shareholders have in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. These results could influence investor sentiment positively, signaling stability and continuity in governance.

