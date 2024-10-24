News & Insights

Red Hawk Mining Schedules Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 11:59 pm EDT

Flinders Mines Limited (AU:RHK) has released an update.

Red Hawk Mining Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes in advance, as the meeting will include important decisions affecting shareholdings. The Notice of Meeting and proxy forms are available online for ease of access.

