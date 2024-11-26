News & Insights

Red Hawk Mining Reports Strong Growth and Future Plans

November 26, 2024 — 02:21 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Flinders Mines Limited (AU:RHK) has released an update.

Red Hawk Mining Limited has reported significant progress in its Blacksmith Iron Ore Project, leading to a 65% increase in share price since August 2023. The company has upgraded its mineral resources and is planning a Definitive Feasibility Study after a successful Pre-Feasibility Study. Red Hawk is also focusing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, with zero reported injuries in over 50,000 hours of work on-site.

