Red Hawk Mining Reports Strong Growth and Future Plans

Red Hawk Mining Limited has reported significant progress in its Blacksmith Iron Ore Project, leading to a 65% increase in share price since August 2023. The company has upgraded its mineral resources and is planning a Definitive Feasibility Study after a successful Pre-Feasibility Study. Red Hawk is also focusing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, with zero reported injuries in over 50,000 hours of work on-site.

