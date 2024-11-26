Red Hawk Mining AGMs Resolutions Passed with Strong Approval

Flinders Mines Limited (AU:RHK) has released an update.

Red Hawk Mining Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Ms Amy Jiang. The results indicate strong shareholder support, with the resolutions achieving overwhelming approval rates. This outcome reflects the company’s stable governance and shareholder confidence in its leadership.

