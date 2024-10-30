Red Hawk Expands Iron Ore Resources and Optimizes Logistics

Flinders Mines Limited (AU:RHK) has released an update.

Red Hawk Mining Limited has announced a significant update to its Blacksmith Iron Ore Project in Western Australia, with the Eagle deposit adding 71.1 million tons to its DSO Mineral Resource, bringing the total to 243 million tons at 59.3% iron. The company also received a forecasted port capacity of 1 million tons per annum at Utah Point in Port Hedland, aligning with its project ramp-up schedule. Additionally, Red Hawk sold its remaining interest in the Canegrass Project for $450,000 and shares, as it focuses on optimizing logistics for the Blacksmith Project.

