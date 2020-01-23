Red for the sun, Japan unveils athlete uniforms for Tokyo Olympics

The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) on Thursday unveiled athlete uniforms for the Olympic and Paralympic opening ceremonies this summer, with red pants and culottes representing the sun and white jackets symbolising purity.
