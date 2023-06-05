Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. - ADR (RDEIY) Declares $0.39 Dividend

Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. - ADR said on June 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.39 per share ($0.78 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDEIY is 0.02%, a decrease of 35.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.66% to 130K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.12% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. - ADR is 9.21. The forecasts range from a low of 7.28 to a high of $11.89. The average price target represents an increase of 8.12% from its latest reported closing price of 8.52.

The projected annual revenue for Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. - ADR is 2,070MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 91K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 43.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDEIY by 49.19% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 35K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 93.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDEIY by 50.62% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 17.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDEIY by 15.31% over the last quarter.

