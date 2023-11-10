Red Day for Wheat Trade

The last trade day of the week action has wheat futures pulling back into the weekend. Chicago SRW is down by as much as 10 cents so far. KC futures are 6 to 7 cents lower across the front months. Midday Minneapolis wheat futures are also 6 to 7 cents lower.

USDA’s WASDE report increased the wheat import projection by 10mbu and trimmed domestic food use by 4 mbu for a net 14 mbu looser carryout of 684 million bushels.

Globally, USDA cut wheat production by 1.45 MMT, as India was cut 2 and Argentina was 1.5 MMT lower to 15. USDA raised Russia’s output by 5 MMT to 90, now just 2 MMT behind last year. USDA raised China’s wheat imports by 1 MMT to 12. Total world wheat exports were 1.25 MMT lower, and on net carryout was 560k MT looser to 258.7 MMT.

Rosario Grains Exchange cut Argentina’s wheat production forecast by 750k MT to 13.5 MMT. Harvest was marked at 10% complete.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 354,298 MT of wheat was booked during the week that ended 11/2. That put export commitments at 11.7 MMT - 6% behind last year’s pace.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.74, down 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.99 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.92 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.42 1/4, down 5 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $5.74 5/8, down 5 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.30 1/2, down 4 cents,

