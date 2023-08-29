Red Day for the Wheat Trade

Tuesday’s session ended with wheat futures down by over 3% in some contracts. KC HRW was down the most with 2% to 3.1% losses of as much as 23 cents. Chicago futures closed 1.8% to 3.1% lower on 12 to 18 cent losses for the day. Minneapolis spring wheat settled the session 0.4% to 1.3% in the red with losses of under a dime.

The StatsCan report had wheat output forecasted at 29.472 MMT. That is down 4.86 MMT from last year compared to the expected 3.4 MMT drop on average going into the report. StatsCan data had 22.1 MMT as spring, 4.259 MMT as durum and 3.112 MMT as winter wheat.

The USDA Crop Progress report had spring wheat harvest advancing 15% points to 54% finished. That remains 9% points behind the average pace. The spring wheat ratings were 2 points lower on the Brugler500 Index to 312. MT increased by 8 points for the week on the index, while ND was down by 10 points.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.69 3/4, down 18 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.00 1/2, down 16 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.01 3/8, down 17 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.14 1/2, down 23 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.54 5/8, down 21 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.55 3/4, down 9 1/2 cents,

