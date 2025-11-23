Red Cups or Red Flags: Starbucks’ Bet on a Holiday Recovery

For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), the final quarter of the calendar year is the key period for its business.

The holiday season usually means peak sales, driven by the return of seasonal favorites, increased high-margin specialty drinks, and a surge in gift card sales that secure future revenue. It’s a time when busy cafes and iconic red cups lead to the company’s strongest quarterly results.

However, this year, the festive mood is overshadowed by serious operational and reputation issues. As the company tries to turn things around, it faces a mix of risks, creating a high-stakes challenge for its leadership and strategy that investors should consider.

A Perfect Storm: Labor and Legal Risks Converge

The most immediate threat to Starbucks’ holiday performance comes from its own baristas.

A series of escalating labor disputes has moved from a background issue to a primary headwind, creating tangible uncertainty for investors.

Coordinated Labor Action: Strikes organized by Starbucks Workers United have been strategically timed to disrupt the company's busiest season. The Red Cup Rebellion, which targeted a key promotional day on Nov. 13, was the union's largest walkout to date. The action has since expanded to involve approximately 95 stores, with the stated goal of applying maximum pressure to bring the company to the bargaining table for a first contract. While Starbucks maintains that operational impact has been minimal, the ongoing risk to sales, brand perception, and future labor costs is a significant concern for the market.

Mounting Legal Pressure: Compounding the operational challenges is a new legal threat. A federal court recently ruled that Starbucks must face a shareholder lawsuit alleging the company misled investors. The suit claims management failed to disclose the negative financial impact of its anti-union posture, which plaintiffs argue artificially inflated Starbucks' stock price. This development moves the labor issue from a reputational concern to a direct financial and legal liability, adding a new layer of risk that investors must now price into the stock. This is happening as the company digests $892 million in restructuring and impairment charges from fiscal 2025, part of which involved closing stores, some of which were unionized, further fueling the conflict.

The Strategic Counterpoint: A Recovery in Motion

Despite these pressures, the bull case for Starbucks remains valid. The company’s Back to Starbucks strategy, a comprehensive plan to reinvigorate the brand and streamline operations, is beginning to show positive results.

The most crucial data point for investors came from the fourth-quarter earnings report for the period ending September 28, 2025.

After six consecutive quarters of declines, Starbucks posted a 1% increase in global comparable store sales. Management expressed confidence during itsearnings call noting that the positive momentum in its U.S. stores continued through October, led by improving customer transaction counts. This progress is primarily attributed to the Green Apron Service initiative, which focuses on increasing staffing levels and enhancing the in-store customer experience to improve service times and connection scores.

A High Bar for a Risky Environment

The central challenge for investors is weighing these opposing forces against the stock's current valuation.

With a trailing price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of approximately 51, Starbucks trades at a significant premium to the broader market and to its peers in the restaurant sector.

While its forward P/E of 28 is more reasonable, it still suggests investors expect a strong earnings recovery. This high valuation leaves little room for error.

Furthermore, Starbucks’ dividend payout ratio based on recent earnings is an unsustainable 151%, meaning it paid out more in dividends than it earned over the last twelve months.

While the payout ratio based on cash flow is a healthier 52%, the discrepancy highlights the urgent need for profitability to rebound to support its long-standing commitment to dividend growth.

If the company fails to meet high expectations amid current headwinds, the stock could be vulnerable to a significant correction.

What to Watch This Quarter

For Starbucks, the current environment represents a tug-of-war between its internal turnaround efforts and powerful external pressures.

The upcoming first-quarter earnings report, expected in late January 2026, will serve as the first significant test of the turnaround's resilience and a critical catalyst for the stock.

Investors should focus on three key areas in the upcoming release:

U.S. Comparable Sales: This will be the clearest indicator of whether the holiday season’s sales momentum was strong enough to overcome strike-related disruptions. Operating Margin: After contracting by 500 basis points in Q4, this figure will reveal the financial impact of higher labor costs, inflationary pressures, and continued investments in the turnaround. Company Guidance: Any adjustments to the full-year forecast will provide the most direct signal of management's confidence in navigating these challenges for the remainder of the year.

Ultimately, the stock is at an inflection point. The holiday quarter's performance will offer the first clear verdict on whether the Back to Starbucks strategy is robust enough to deliver on the market's high expectations and will likely set the tone for the stock's trajectory through 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.