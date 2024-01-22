Red Cross must face trimmed lawsuit from Verax test-maker

By Mike Scarcella

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The American Red Cross must face part of a lawsuit claiming it attempted to thwart competition in the market for anti-contamination treatments related to blood clotting, a U.S. judge has ruled.

Massachusetts-based Verax Biomedical Inc, which makes a blood-testing product, can move ahead with claims that the Red Cross violated a state unfair-competition law and intentionally harmed its contracts with hospitals, U.S. District Judge Patti Saris said on Friday.

Saris dismissed Verax’s allegation that the Red Cross had violated provisions of U.S. antitrust law, after the court found the group was an “instrumentality of the United States” and cannot be held liable. The judge also rejected a defamation claim Verax had lodged against the American Red Cross.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross on Monday said the organization appreciated the court's review and said it was "satisfied with the outcome that reinforces our stance that the lawsuit lacked merit."

Verax and a lawyer for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Verax in February sued the Red Cross over services that Verax provides to reduce the threat of bacterial contamination in blood platelets, the cell parts that help to stop bleeding.

In its lawsuit, Verax alleged the Red Cross, which says it provides about 40% of the country’s blood and blood components, tried to convince customers to switch to the group’s service for “pathogen reduction treatment.”

The Red Cross has denied the claims. The organization told Saris in April that it adopted technology that differs from the Verax-made testing product.

The U.S. Justice Department weighed in after the lawsuit was filed and argued that the Red Cross could be sued under the federal Sherman Act, a key antitrust law. The government did not assert that the Red Cross should be held liable.

The Red Cross countered that the government's argument would expose other entities performing "vital government functions" to federal antitrust liability.

Saris said in her ruling that the “goals, obligations and powers” of the Red Cross support treating it as “a public rather than a private entity.”

The court set a March 11 status conference to discuss the next steps.

The case is Verax Biomedical Inc v. American National Red Cross, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:23-cv-10335-PBS.

For Verax: Scott Abeles of Carlton Fields; and Elizabeth Keeley of Butters Brazilian

For Red Cross: William Trach, Amanda Reeves and Alfred Pfeiffer of Latham & Watkins

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

