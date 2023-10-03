Red Cotton Market through Tuesday

Front month cotton prices are 21 to 31 points lower through Tuesday’s midday. December prices are 40 points off the session low.

USDA had 75% of the cotton crop with open bolls as of 10/1. The harvest pace increased 5% points from last week to 18% complete. The average would be 17% complete by now. USDA more of the crop in the very poor category this week, for a 268 on the Brugler500 Index. That was down from a 271 reading last week via sharp decreases in AL and OK.

The Cotlook A Index dropped 150 points to 97.35 cents. The AWP for cotton is 72.27 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks increased another 2.4k bales to 37,512 as of 9/28.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 87.55, down 20 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 88.33, down 26 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 88.98, down 20 points

