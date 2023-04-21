RED CLOUD KLONDIKE STRIKE Maintains Sigma Lithium (TSX:SGML) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, RED CLOUD KLONDIKE STRIKE maintained coverage of Sigma Lithium (TSX:SGML) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.28% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sigma Lithium is $59.64. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.28% from its latest reported closing price of $47.99.

The projected annual revenue for Sigma Lithium is $957MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sigma Lithium. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGML is 0.65%, a decrease of 17.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.87% to 2,216K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 919K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGML by 7.87% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 631K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 330K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares, representing a decrease of 55.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGML by 41.74% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - BlackRock Commodity Strategies Fund Investor A Shares holds 189K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing a decrease of 23.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGML by 36.33% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 58K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

