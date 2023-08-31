RED CLOUD KLONDIKE STRIKE Maintains Cerrado Gold (TSX:CERT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, RED CLOUD KLONDIKE STRIKE maintained coverage of Cerrado Gold (TSX:CERT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 399.37% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cerrado Gold is 3.20. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 399.37% from its latest reported closing price of 0.64.

The projected annual revenue for Cerrado Gold is 111MM, an increase of 21.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cerrado Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERT is 0.18%, a decrease of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,800K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,800K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

