RED CLOUD KLONDIKE STRIKE Maintains Baselode Energy (TSX:FIND) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, RED CLOUD KLONDIKE STRIKE maintained coverage of Baselode Energy (TSX:FIND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 208.08% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baselode Energy is 1.51. The forecasts range from a low of 1.49 to a high of $1.55. The average price target represents an increase of 208.08% from its latest reported closing price of 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baselode Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIND is 0.32%, a decrease of 19.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.19% to 9,656K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 9,656K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,340K shares, representing an increase of 23.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIND by 7.75% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

