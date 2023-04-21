RED CLOUD KLONDIKE STRIKE Maintains Amador Gold (TSXV:AGX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, RED CLOUD KLONDIKE STRIKE maintained coverage of Amador Gold (TSXV:AGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13,209.76% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amador Gold is $54.57. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 13,209.76% from its latest reported closing price of $0.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amador Gold is $590MM, an increase of 4,153.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.96.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.