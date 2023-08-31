Red Close for Wheat Market

News & Insights

August 31, 2023 — 06:33 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Wheat futures were down by as much as 13 cents across the domestic markets. Spring wheat futures in Minneapolis closed the weakest with double digit losses of as much as 1.8%. SRW futures were 3 to 5 cents lower on 0.7% to 0.8% losses. KC HRW futures closed with losses of 4 ½ to 8 ¼ cents. The September HRW contract was 7 ¼ cents higher on the day as the delivery period starts off. 

USDA reported 329,141 MT of wheat was sold for export during the week that ended 8/24. That was down from 405k MT LW and was 34% lower yr/yr. The trade was looking for between 250,000 MT and 700,000 MT ahead of the report. By class, SRW and HRS led the sales with 59% and 45% respectively. 

Egypt’s GASC reportedly booked 240k MT of wheat in its import tender for mid-October and November shipment, split 50/50 French and Romanian. 

 

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.73, down 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.02, down 5 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  was $5.03, down 1 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.26 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  was $6.73, up 3 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.35, down 13 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

