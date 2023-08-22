Red Close for Tuesday Corn Market

Corn futures weakened another 2 3/4 to 4 cents on Tuesday after a large drop to start the week. Dec saw another 10 ¾ cent range on the day and closed near the session low.

USDA announced some forward sales to Mexico this morning, with private exporters having sold 224k MT – half for 24/25 delivery and the other half for 25/26.

Day 1 of the ProFarmer Crop Tour showed the Ohio corn yield pegged at 183.9 bpa, 4.7% above the 3-year average. For South Dakota, scouts had an average of 157.4 bpa. 5.2% above the 3-year average for the tour.

AgRural reported Brazil’s 1st crop corn planting at 4.6% complete as of 8/17. That is up from 1.8% at the same time last year.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.66 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $5.02, down 3 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.79 1/2, down 3 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.93 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

