Red Close for Thursday Wheat

The wheat market ended the session near the lows. Chicago prices were 7 to 9 ½ cents lower. HRW prices ended the session with 9 ¼ to 12 ¾ cent losses. Spring wheat futures settled 7 ¾ to 8 ¾ cents in the red.

Trader estimates ahead of the weekly Export Sales report range 250,000 MT and 600,000 MT for the week that ended 8/31.

Census data revealed 63.92 mbu of wheat exports for July. That was a 51% increase from June and was a 19% increase from July ’22. Accumulated exports trail last year’s pace by 4.5% through the first two months with 106.15 mbu.

South Korea reportedly booked 88.26k MT from the U.S. via tender.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry raised their estimate by 200k HA to 4.3m HA for 2023/24 winter wheat planted areas. Of that, 42,500 HA have been planted. SovEcon estimates Russia’s 23/24 wheat shipments at 48.6 MMT for the marketing year, up 500k MT from their prior forecast.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.71 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.99 3/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.11 1/1, down 9 1/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.33 3/4, down 12 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.64 3/8, down 11 1/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.47 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

