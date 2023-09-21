Red Close for Thursday Cotton

The nearby cotton futures market ended with 15 to 39 point losses on Thursday. Most of the ag markets were weaker on the day following the FOMC meeting.

USDA’s Export Sales data had 105,767 RBs of cotton sold during the week that ended 9/14. That was 3x higher than the same week last year, led by sales to Vietnam. China, Mexico, and Bangladesh also booked over 10k RBs for the week. The week’s export was marked at 150.7k RBs, for a season total of 1.19m RBs.

The Cotlook A Index increased by 50 points to 98.05 cents on 9/20. The updated AWP for cotton was 72.29 cents, that was up 34 points from last week. ICE Certified Stocks from 9/18 were 7,729 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 86.47, down 39 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 87.27, down 34 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 87.9, down 23 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

