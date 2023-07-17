Red Close for Monday Corn Market

Corn faded back through the day session and closed just 3c off the lows for an otherwise 23 1/4 cent ranged day. The board was 7 1/4 to 8 1/4 cents in the red at the close.

Crop Progress data showed corn at 47% silked as of Sunday, 4% above normal, with 7% in the dough stage vs. the 6% average. Condition ratings were up 2% to 57% gd/ex, which translates to a 351 on the Brugler500 index, up 4 points.

The Black Sea Grain Deal has been halted by Russia, citing the parts regarding Russia were not fulfilled. Sources also indicated “Russia will immediately return to the deal once the conditions affecting Russia are fulfilled.”

USDA reported 363,818 MT of corn shipments for the week that ended 7/13. That was slightly above last week, but down from 1.09 MMT during the same week last year. Mexico and China were the top destinations. The weekly report had the season’s total at 33.87 MMT as of 7/13, compared to 50.3 MMT from last year.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.99 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $5.44 7/8, down 8 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $5.06, down 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.17 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

