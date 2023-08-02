Red Close for Midweek Wheat Market

Domestic wheat futures were down across the board on Wednesday. In Chicago, futures settled 1.3% to 1.9% lower with a 12 1/4 cent loss for September. The contract had initiated an early rally attempt for the day and wound up settling near the bottom of the near 50c range. KC wheat prices fell by 12 1/4 to 17 1/2 cents, and pushed the Sep contract below the $8 mark. July ’24 is also under $8. MGE spring wheat ended with 5 1/2 to 7 1/4 cent losses, holding relatively firmer in pullback as harvest progresses behind pace.

Export Sales estimates range from 200k MT to 500k MT for wheat during the week that ended 7/27.

Egypt’s GASC purchased 360k MT of wheat – with 300k MT from Russia and 60k from Romania.

Kazakhstan’s grain union estimates wheat production at 14.5 MMT for 2023. That would leave exports near 9 MMT.

Slovakia had funding approved for expanding Ukrainian grain exports. Currently ~50k MT of Ukrainian sourced grain is exported through Slovakia monthly.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.40, down 12 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.67 1/4, down 11 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.72 1/4, down 13 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.87, down 17 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $7.28, down 17 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.49, down 5 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.