Red Close for Friday Cotton Market

Cotton started the Friday session with an attempted bounce, but flipped back to red for the day. The additional 47 to 56 point losses on Friday left the front months lower for the week’s move. December was down 56 points on the day and a net 53 points for the week.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report showed managed money traders closed more longs than shorts during the week that ended 9/19. That reduced their net long by 245 contracts, on 4.2k less OI, to 46,709. The commercial hedgers added 9.3k new hedges on both sides, for little change to their 95.4k contract net short.

NOAA’s updated 7-day QPF has some moisture for the cotton fields. E. TX will see more than 1” as will W. MS. The heaviest rainfall from that system is in W. OK with accumulations near 3”. Separately, the tropical storm along the East Coast has rain for NC. Alabama, GA, TN, and most of SC will stay drier with rainfall topping out near 1”.

USDA had 102,824 bales classed during the week, with LA and TX reporting. The season’s total reached 750,911 bales – compared to 804,788 bales at this point last year.

USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 5,552 bales sold at spot this week for an average 81.88 cents. The Cotlook A Index for 9/21 was 65 points lower to 97.4 cents/lb. The updated AWP for cotton was 72.29 cents, that was up 34 points from last week. ICE Certified Stocks from 9/18 were 7,729 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 85.91, down 56 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.75, down 52 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 87.36, down 54 points

