Red Cat Stock Dips 18% in 6 Months: What Should Investors Do Now?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT shares have lost 17.6% in the past six months compared with the 19.3% decline in its industry and a marginal dip in the Zacks S&P 500 composite index.

RCAT’s industry peers BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY and GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT have gained 13.7% and 44.1%, respectively, over the same period.

6-Month Share Price Performance

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In a month, Red Cat shares fell 14.3% compared with GigaCloud Technology’s 7% dip and against BlackSky Technology’s 36.5% hike.

Let us evaluate this stock to find out whether it is time for investors to square off their positions.

Execution Risks: Massive Threat to RCAT’s Growth

Red Cat has expanded its manufacturing aggressively, with overall facility square footage rising from 36,000 square feet to 254,000 as of the end of 2025. While scaling production leads to growth, the rising fixed costs from these sites affect gross profit. This could affect the bottom line if the company fails to secure high-volume orders. The U.S. Army’s Short-Range Reconnaissance is a vital cog in the company’s growth engine. Any delay in order procurement from the government can directly affect the company’s revenue target of $100-$170 million for 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates losses for 2026 and 2027. It certainly shines a light on the fact that the company needs to focus on profitability more. If operating expenses continue to rise, there is a high chance of continued loss to be experienced by the company, deterring shareholders’ interest.

Red Cat’s ROE is in the Negative Territory

Return on equity (ROE) measures a company's ability to use shareholders' equity to generate profits. As of the second quarter of 2025, RCAT’s ROE is -38.9% against the industry average of 14.1%. This negative figure, which is concerning to shareholders, results from the company recording a $19.7-million loss in the fourth quarter of 2025, caused by rising manufacturing costs due to capacity expansion, even though revenues increased nearly 20 times.

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RCAT’s Weak Bottom-Line Prospects

For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 34 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s 73 cents per share. Similarly, for 2027, the consensus estimate for loss is pinned at 6 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s 34 cents.

Over the past 60 days, one bottom-line estimate each for 2026 and 2027 has moved downward with no upward adjustment. During the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 loss has moved from 30 cents per share to 34 cents. For 2027, it shifted from 2 cents to 6 cents. It highlights a lack of analyst confidence.

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Red Cat is Not a Dividend-Friendly Stock

RCAT never paid out dividends and does not intend to. The only way to achieve a return on investment is stock price appreciation, which is not guaranteed, as evidenced by the 17.6% dip in the stock price over the past six months. Such moves demotivate investors seeking cash dividends.

Selling RCAT is the Best Option

Despite the aggressive manufacturing expansion, there is a lingering execution risk that could strip away profitability. The dependency on government orders could affect the company’s revenues if delays are faced. The bottom-line outlook is weak, with a lack of analyst confidence. Moreover, a -38.9% ROE raises a red flag for investors. The absence of dividends implies that investors rely solely on appreciation, which is doubtful, given the recent stock price depreciation.

Consequently, we recommend investors holding this stock sell off their positions. Potential buyers are urged not to invest in this stock for now.

Red Cat carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.