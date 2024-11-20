Red Cat price target raised to $9 from $4 at Ladenburg

Ladenburg raised the firm’s price target on Red Cat (RCAT) to $9 from $4 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company announced that it is the winner of the DOD’s Short-Range Reconnaissance contract. This award is for almost 6,000 systems, which would amount to about $260M over the next three to five years, with the possibility for that number to increase by about 30%-50% for spare parts and training, says the analyst, who adds that the there is “significant opportunity beyond SRR.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RCAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.