Red Cat Holdings to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT will report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 13, after the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at a loss of 7 cents, whereas it incurred a loss of 14 cents in the second quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $25 million, indicating more than 100% sequential increase.

We expect the top line to have been driven by the company’s expansion into uncrewed surface vessels, its recent AS9100 certification and strengthening partnerships. The company’s Army contract, coupled with favorable government initiatives such as the executive order on shipbuilding and growing defense emphasis on drone dominance, provides strong tailwinds. Additionally, a higher 2026 SRR budget and rising industry demand position Red Cat Holdings for sustained growth momentum.

RCAT’s ongoing investments likely increased operating expenses in the quarter. Additionally, ramping up production for the new Army contract and research spending tied to defense programs are expected to have pressured margins. Hence, while revenues are set to rise, higher costs related to expansion and innovation are expected to widen the net loss in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for RCAT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

RCAT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Equifax Inc. EFX reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

EFX posted adjusted earnings of $2.04 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7% and increasing 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues amounted to $1.5 billion, which surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% and grew 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN posted impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Waste Connections posted adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% and increasing 6.7% year over year.

Revenues amounted to $2.5 billion, which beat the consensus estimate marginally and grew 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

