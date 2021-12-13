Red Cat Holdings' (NASDAQ:RCAT) investors will be pleased with their splendid 125% return over the last year

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) share price down 29% in the last month. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 125% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Red Cat Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Red Cat Holdings grew its revenue by 514% last year. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. And the share price has responded, gaining 125% as we previously mentioned. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

A Different Perspective

Red Cat Holdings shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 125% over the last twelve months. We regret to report that the share price is down 27% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Red Cat Holdings (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

