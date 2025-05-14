Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Expands Offerings with New Line of Unmanned Surface Vessels for Maritime Operations

Red Cat Holdings launches Unmanned Surface Vessels, expanding into maritime autonomy amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Quiver AI Summary

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has announced the expansion of its product line to include Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs), marking its entry into the maritime autonomy market. This move is in response to increasing geopolitical tensions and aims to bolster U.S. maritime capabilities. Partnering with a leading USV manufacturer, Red Cat plans to deliver a seven-meter Expeditionary Multi-Role Craft designed for high-speed, long-range operations, enhancing U.S. and allied naval forces’ operational flexibility. CEO Jeff Thompson emphasized this transition from an aerial-focused company to a multi-domain defense provider, aiming to produce USVs that have already proven effective in combat situations. Red Cat's initiative highlights its commitment to delivering advanced American-made solutions in the defense sector, addressing contemporary maritime threats.

Potential Positives

Red Cat Holdings officially enters the maritime autonomy market with a new line of Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs), enhancing its position as a multi-domain defense provider.

The new USVs have accumulated over 10,000 hours in live combat missions, showcasing proven efficacy and generating confidence in their operational capabilities.

The partnership with a leading global manufacturer and the expertise of Red Cat's elite team of master boatbuilders significantly bolsters the company's competitive advantage in this sector.

Production of the USVs is set to begin in Q3, indicating a commitment to meeting urgent operational needs and expanding the company's product offerings in response to rising maritime threats.

Potential Negatives

The entry into the maritime domain may indicate that Red Cat Holdings is diversifying due to stagnation or challenges in their traditional drone markets, which could reflect underlying weaknesses in their existing operations.

Emphasizing geopolitical tensions and the urgent demand for maritime solutions could create a perception that the company is heavily reliant on external conflicts to drive their business strategy.

The reliance on a partnership with a leading USV manufacturer to enter this market could signal that Red Cat may lack the necessary in-house expertise or capabilities to fully compete independently in the growing maritime autonomy market.

FAQ

What is Red Cat's new expansion in the maritime market?

Red Cat has launched a new line of Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs), marking its entry into maritime autonomy.

How will Red Cat's USVs operate?

The USVs can operate autonomously or in manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) configurations, offering flexible mission capabilities.

What experience does Red Cat have with USVs?

Red Cat's USVs have accumulated over 10,000 hours of operating time in live combat missions, demonstrating proven effectiveness.

Who is partnering with Red Cat for USV production?

Red Cat is collaborating with a leading global manufacturer known for its experience in developing unmanned surface vessels.

What is the significance of Red Cat's USV launch?

This expansion enhances Red Cat's position in defense manufacturing and meets rising demands for maritime capabilities amid geopolitical tensions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RCAT Insider Trading Activity

$RCAT insiders have traded $RCAT stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE MICHAEL MATUS (CTO, Red Cat Holdings) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 781,383 shares for an estimated $9,178,132 .

. NICHOLAS REYLAND JR LIUZZA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 628,928 shares for an estimated $6,243,376 .

. JEFFREY M THOMPSON (Chairman of the Board, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,737,057 .

. LEAH LUNGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 524,798 shares for an estimated $4,997,200 .

. JOSEPH DAVID FREEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 102,228 shares for an estimated $1,194,786 .

. GEOFFREY WAYNE HITCHCOCK (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 113,823 shares for an estimated $1,188,386.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $RCAT stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Red Cat Holdings, Inc





. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat"), a leading provider of drone technology for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced the expansion of its multi-domain Family of Systems with a new line of Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs). This strategic move marks Red Cat’s official entry into the rapidly evolving maritime autonomy market and reinforces its position as a provider of comprehensive, interoperable unmanned systems for air, land, and sea operations.







Meeting the Demands of Modern Conflict







Red Cat’s entry into the maritime domain builds on existing inroads, including a partnership with Ocean Power Technologies to integrate its aerial drones with autonomous maritime platforms. Red Cat’s own line of kinetic-capable USVs marks a significant step forward. The decision is a direct response to rising geopolitical tensions and a shift in U.S. defense priorities toward re-asserting American maritime dominance globally. Red Cat is well positioned to deliver American-manufactured solutions that address these urgent operational needs of the U.S. and allied naval forces.





“This is a pivotal moment for Red Cat as we evolve from an aerial-first drone company into a true multi-domain defense provider,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. “This expansion into maritime platforms opens significant opportunities in a fast-growing and urgently needed defense sector. As the U.S. and its allies confront rising maritime threats, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, there’s a clear demand for powerful, proven, and scalable USVs made in America. With these USVs, we’re helping to shape the future of autonomous warfare and strengthening the foundation of U.S. defense manufacturing.”







Introducing Red Cat’s New Line of USVs







Red Cat is bringing its line of USVs to market in partnership with a leading global manufacturer of USVs. The system is tested daily in actual combat and designed to operate either autonomously or in manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) configurations. The technology already has 10,000+ hours of operating time in live combat missions. Moving into production will accelerate Red Cat’s roadmap for USVs that integrate seamlessly with its existing family of ISR and unmanned aerial systems, supporting multi-domain and swarming operations.





“This system has been used day in and day out in the current conflict, accumulating tens of thousands of hours in real combat operations and achieving dozens of successful kinetic engagements against enemy assets, more than any navy since World War II,” Thompson stated. “By partnering with a company that has extensive proven experience and is well beyond the proof-of-concept stage, we gain a substantial competitive advantage as we enter this market.”





Red Cat is preparing to start production in Q3 of a seven-meter Expeditionary Multi-Role Craft developed to meet the demands of high-speed, long-range, kinetic maritime operations. It is built for larger payloads, extended endurance, and increased firepower. The version has enhanced range, payload capacity, and mission flexibility making it ideal for deep-strike missions, anti-ship warfare, and coastal interdiction in contested zones.







Leaders in Ship Building and Marine Innovation









Red Cat



has assembled an elite team of master boatbuilders, drawing from industry leaders with centuries of collective experience. Renowned for pioneering advanced jet propulsion systems and crafting superior, American-made hulls, our team brings unmatched expertise to every vessel. Boatbuilding at scale demands profound knowledge and precision—qualities our proven professionals deliver with decades of hands-on experience, ensuring excellence in every detail.





For more information about Red Cat’s mission and its line of Unmanned Surface Vessels visit



www.redcat.red/USV



.







About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.







Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a leading-edge Family of Systems. This includes the flagship Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at



www.redcat.red



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Contact:









INVESTORS:







E-mail: Investors@redcat.red







NEWS MEDIA:







Phone: (347) 880-2895





Email: peter@indicatemedia.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.