Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Completes $46.75 Million Direct Stock Offering to Fund Growth in Drone Technology

Red Cat Holdings raises approximately $46.75 million through a direct stock offering to support growth and new product development.

Quiver AI Summary

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. announced the successful completion of a registered direct offering that generated approximately $46.75 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 6,448,276 shares of common stock. The offering, which closed on June 18, 2025, will fund general corporate purposes and support the company's new Unmanned Surface Vessels division. CEO Jeff Thompson stated that this financing positions Red Cat for significant growth in the drone industry, particularly in maritime applications. The company is expanding its manufacturing capabilities and reaffirmed its 2025 revenue guidance of $80 to $120 million. Northland Capital Markets and Ladenburg Thalmann facilitated the transaction. The offering was registered under an effective SEC shelf registration statement.

Potential Positives

Successful closing of a registered direct offering raised approximately $46.75 million, providing significant funding for the company's operations and strategic growth.

Intended use of proceeds includes investments in a new unmanned surface vessel division, positioning Red Cat for expansion in the maritime autonomy market.

Expansion of manufacturing capacity aims to enhance production capabilities, with plans to produce 150 Edge 130 drones per month and eventually 1,000 Black Widow units monthly.

Reiteration of 2025 annual revenue guidance between $80 to $120 million, indicating strong projected financial performance and market confidence.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of new shares can dilute existing shareholders' equity, potentially leading to a decrease in share value.

The reliance on a registered direct offering for capital may signal to investors that the company is facing liquidity issues or requires additional funding to sustain operations.

The press release outlines a wide revenue guidance range ($80 to $120 million) which may indicate uncertainty in sales projections and market demand, potentially raising concerns among investors.

FAQ

What was the purpose of Red Cat's recent stock offering?

The stock offering aimed to raise approximately $46.75 million for general corporate and working capital, including funding for the new USV division.

Who were the placement agent and financial advisor for the offering?

Northland Capital Markets acted as the exclusive placement agent, while Ladenburg Thalmann served as the financial advisor for the transaction.

What is the expected annual revenue range for Red Cat in 2025?

Red Cat projects its annual revenue for 2025 to be between $80 million and $120 million, including various product sales.

How will Red Cat expand its manufacturing capacity?

The company plans to move Edge 130 production to a larger facility and double Black Widow production capacity to meet demand.

What are Red Cat's key product offerings?

Red Cat's main offerings include the Black Widow ISR system, TRICHON fixed-wing VTOL, and FANG NDAA-compliant FPV drones for military operations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RCAT Insider Trading Activity

$RCAT insiders have traded $RCAT stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE MICHAEL MATUS (CTO, Red Cat Holdings) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 781,383 shares for an estimated $9,178,132 .

. NICHOLAS REYLAND JR LIUZZA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 628,928 shares for an estimated $6,243,376 .

. JEFFREY M THOMPSON (Chairman of the Board, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,737,057 .

. LEAH LUNGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 524,798 shares for an estimated $4,997,200 .

. JOSEPH DAVID FREEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 102,228 shares for an estimated $1,194,786 .

. GEOFFREY WAYNE HITCHCOCK (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 113,823 shares for an estimated $1,188,386.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $RCAT stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Red Cat Holdings, Inc.



(Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, has successfully closed the previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 6,448,276 shares of common stock resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $46.75 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The offering closed on June 18, 2025.





The Company intends to use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate and working capital purposes, including but not limited to operating expenditures related to its new unmanned surface vessel division.





“We believe this financing positions Red Cat for significant growth in the drone industry and will accelerate our product development and production for our newly formed Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) division for the maritime autonomy market,” said Jeff Thompson, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Red Cat.





Recent Operational Highlights







Expansion of our manufacturing capacity by moving the Edge 130 production to a new, larger facility that will produce 150 Edge 130s per month and is in process of doubling the Black Widow production capacity, enabling an eventual production of 1,000 per month.



We have been diligently working to identify top talent and manufacturing capacity for our USV division to meet end market demand for maritime applications.



Reiterate 2025 annual revenue guidance of $80 to $120 million for calendar year 2025, which consists of:





$25 to $65 million in SRR-related Black Widow sales





$25 million in Non-SRR Black Widow sales





$25 million in Edge 130 sales





$5m in Fang FPV sales











Northland Capital Markets acted as the exclusive placement agent and Ladenburg Thalmann served as financial advisor for the transaction.





The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-283242), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 11, 2024. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at



http://www.sec.gov



. Additionally, when available, electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Northland Securities, Inc., 150 South Fifth Street, Suite 3300, Minneapolis, MN.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.







Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a leading-edge Family of Systems. This includes the flagship Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at



www.redcat.red



.







Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our intended use of proceeds from the offering, annual revenue guidance, future manufacturing capacities and future market demand. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-KT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Contact



:





INVESTORS:





E-mail:



Investors@redcat.red







NEWS MEDIA:





Phone: (347) 880-2895





Email:



peter@indicatemedia.com





