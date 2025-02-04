Red Cat Holdings, Inc. CEO Jeff Thompson to Present at TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference

Red Cat Holdings' CEO will present drone technology advancements at TD Cowen's Aerospace & Defense Conference on February 12, 2025.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has announced that CEO Jeff Thompson will present at TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference on February 12, 2025, in Arlington, VA. During his presentation, Thompson will highlight the company's advancements in drone technology and strategic initiatives in the aerospace and defense sectors. The conference, running from February 11-13, 2025, will feature various industry leaders discussing key trends. Investors interested in meeting with Thompson can reach out through Red Cat's investor relations. Red Cat is known for integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial use, notably through its subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, which offer cutting-edge drone systems.

Potential Positives

CEO Jeff Thompson will present at TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference, providing a platform for Red Cat to showcase its advancements in drone technology.

The presentation addresses strategic initiatives within the aerospace and defense sectors, highlighting the company's direction and potential growth opportunities.

The event gathers industry leaders, which could enhance Red Cat's visibility and networking opportunities within the aerospace and defense industries.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain and may lead to investor skepticism regarding the company's future prospects.

There is potential for concerns about leadership effectiveness, as the CEO's presentation may be viewed as a critical opportunity that could impact investor confidence, depending on the outcomes.

Red Cat's focus on military and defense applications may limit market appeal and expose the company to volatility based on government budget allocations and policy changes.

FAQ

What is Red Cat Holdings, Inc. known for?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. specializes in drone technology, integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial use.

When will Jeff Thompson present at TD Cowen’s conference?

Jeff Thompson's presentation is scheduled for February 12, 2025, from 1:20 PM to 2:00 PM ET.

Where is the TD Cowen conference taking place?

The conference will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in Arlington, VA.

What topics will be discussed during the presentation?

Thompson will discuss Red Cat's advancements in drone technology and strategic initiatives in aerospace and defense.

How can investors schedule a meeting with Jeff Thompson?

Investors can contact Red Cat through the investor relations section of the company’s website to schedule a meeting.

$RCAT Insider Trading Activity

$RCAT insiders have traded $RCAT stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE MICHAEL MATUS (CTO, Red Cat Holdings) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 781,383 shares for an estimated $9,178,132 .

. NICHOLAS REYLAND JR LIUZZA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 628,928 shares for an estimated $6,243,376 .

. JEFFREY M THOMPSON (Chairman of the Board, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,737,057 .

. LEAH LUNGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 524,798 shares for an estimated $4,997,200 .

. JOSEPH DAVID FREEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 102,228 shares for an estimated $1,194,786 .

. GEOFFREY WAYNE HITCHCOCK (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 113,823 shares for an estimated $1,188,386.

$RCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $RCAT stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Red Cat Holdings, Inc.





(Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat") ("Red Cat"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Thompson, will present at TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.





Thompson’s presentation is scheduled from 1:20 PM to 2:00 PM ET in Track 2 (Salon II, Conference Level) at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in Arlington, VA. He will discuss Red Cat’s latest advancements in drone technology and the company’s strategic initiatives within the aerospace and defense sectors.





TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference, taking place February 11-13, 2025, brings together industry leaders for a series of presentations, fireside chats, and panel discussions. Moderated by members of the TD Cowen research team, the event will highlight key trends shaping the aerospace and defense industries.





Investors and attendees interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Thompson are encouraged to contact the Company through the





investor relations section





of the Red Cat website.







About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.







Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a Family of Systems. This includes the Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at





www.redcat.red





.







About TD Securities







As a leading corporate and investment bank, TD Securities offers a wide range of integrated capital markets products and services. Our corporate, government, and institutional clients choose us for our innovation, execution, and experience.





With more than 7,100 professionals operating out of 34 cities across the globe, we help clients meet their needs today and prepare for tomorrow. Our services include underwriting and distributing new issues, providing trusted advice and industry-leading insight, extending access to global markets, and delivering integrated transaction banking solutions.





TD Cowen is a division of TD Securities. As part of TD Securities’ broader suite of integrated capital markets products and services, our offering includes investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, outsourced trading, and commission management services.





We are growth-oriented, people-focused, and community-minded. As a team, we work to deliver value for our clients every day.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Contact:







INVESTORS:





E-mail: Investors@redcat.red





NEWS MEDIA:





Phone: (347) 880-2895





Email: peter@indicatemedia.com



