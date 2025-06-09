Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Backs White House Executive Orders to Promote U.S. Leadership in Drone Technology

Red Cat Holdings supports White House executive orders boosting U.S. drone industry and regulatory efficiency for uncrewed systems.

Quiver AI Summary

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has expressed strong support for new executive orders from the White House that aim to enhance U.S. leadership in uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and strengthen the domestic industrial base for drone manufacturing. These orders will target regulatory reforms to expedite federal approval processes for U.S.-manufactured drones, as well as expand detection and mitigation authorities. Brendan Stewart, VP of Regulatory Affairs at Red Cat, highlighted the importance of these policies in promoting a secure, American-made drone industry that meets critical national security needs. Red Cat plans to leverage its advanced drone technologies, including its flagship Black Widow™, to support military and commercial operations. The company is committed to creating a comprehensive ecosystem of autonomous systems across various domains, reinforcing U.S. capabilities in production and deployment of drones.

Potential Positives

Red Cat Holdings expresses strong support for new White House executive orders that advance U.S. leadership in uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), which may create a more favorable regulatory environment for the company's products.

The company highlights its capability to meet increased demand for American-made drones through its advanced technology, including the Black Widow™ ISR drone, potentially strengthening its market position.

Red Cat's commitment to developing a holistic ecosystem of integrated autonomous platforms aligns with national strategies to enhance American dominance in aviation and maritime operations, likely increasing its relevance and competitive edge in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the company's reliance on government support and regulatory changes, which may indicate vulnerability to shifts in political or regulatory environments.

Forward-looking statements included highlight inherent risks and uncertainties in the company's projections, suggesting potential instability or unpredictability in future performance.

The lack of specific details about the company's current financial status or operational challenges may lead to concerns about transparency and investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Red Cat Holdings' stance on recent executive orders?

Red Cat Holdings supports the executive orders that promote U.S. leadership in uncrewed aircraft systems and strengthen the domestic industrial base.

How do the executive orders affect U.S. drone regulations?

The orders aim to remove regulatory barriers and modernize federal approval processes for U.S.-manufactured drones.

What technologies does Red Cat utilize in its drone systems?

Red Cat's drone systems incorporate advanced AI and computer vision solutions from partners like Palantir and Athena AI.

What is the Black Widow™ drone?

The Black Widow™ is a secure, autonomous ISR drone designed for real-time intelligence delivery at the tactical edge.

How does Red Cat plan to support military operations?

Red Cat aims to build an ecosystem of integrated autonomous platforms to enhance operational capabilities across air, land, and sea.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RCAT Insider Trading Activity

$RCAT insiders have traded $RCAT stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE MICHAEL MATUS (CTO, Red Cat Holdings) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 781,383 shares for an estimated $9,178,132 .

. NICHOLAS REYLAND JR LIUZZA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 628,928 shares for an estimated $6,243,376 .

. JEFFREY M THOMPSON (Chairman of the Board, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,737,057 .

. LEAH LUNGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 524,798 shares for an estimated $4,997,200 .

. JOSEPH DAVID FREEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 102,228 shares for an estimated $1,194,786 .

. GEOFFREY WAYNE HITCHCOCK (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 113,823 shares for an estimated $1,188,386.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $RCAT stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Red Cat Holdings, Inc





. (Nasdaq: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today issued a statement of support for a series of executive orders from the White House that advance U.S. leadership in uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and reinforce the resilience of America’s domestic industrial base.





The executive actions are expected to remove regulatory barriers and modernize federal approval processes to prioritize U.S.-manufactured drones. Additional provisions include expanded detection and mitigation authority, and streamlined regulations to accelerate the deployment of UAS across federal and commercial sectors.





“These executive orders send a clear signal that the U.S. is serious about enabling a secure domestic drone industry that supports mission-critical outcomes for the U.S. and its allies,” said Brendan Stewart, VP of Regulatory Affairs at Red Cat. “This level of policy alignment removes barriers to fielding trusted, American-made systems at scale. Red Cat stands ready to meet this moment with its proven, electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing systems that utilize advanced AI and computer vision solutions from partners including Palantir, Palladyne AI, Athena AI and Primordial Labs.”





This announcement follows Red Cat’s earlier show of support for the White House’s April 2025 executive order aimed at restoring America’s maritime dominance. In alignment with that national strategy, Red Cat unveiled its initiative to develop advanced uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) designed to enhance multi-domain situational awareness and autonomous mission execution across maritime environments.





Red Cat’s Family of Systems is anchored by its advanced aerial platforms, led by America’s Drone, the Black Widow™, a secure, autonomous ISR drone delivering real-time intelligence at the tactical edge. The company’s vision is to build a holistic ecosystem of fully integrated autonomous platforms to support operations across air, land, and sea. This vision aligns with the Order to support the warfighter by expanding access to U.S.-manufactured high-performing drones.





The company supports the White House’s coordinated approach to enabling American drone and maritime dominance through regulatory clarity, targeted investment, and streamlined authorizations. Clear federal guidance is essential to unlock broader operational use cases and promote American leadership in production, certification, and export of systems for use across all domains.







About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.







Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a leading-edge Family of Systems. This includes the flagship Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at



www.redcat.red



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Contact:









INVESTORS:







E-mail:



Investors@redcat.red









NEWS MEDIA:







Phone: (347) 880-2895





Email:



peter@indicatemedia.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.