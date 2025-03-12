Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Appoints Christian Koji Ericson as Chief Financial Officer

Red Cat Holdings appoints Christian Koji Ericson as CFO, effective March 17, 2025, to enhance financial strategy and growth.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has announced the appointment of Christian Koji Ericson as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 17, 2025. With over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, including significant roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Nu Skin Enterprises, Ericson is expected to enhance Red Cat's financial strategy and governance amid its growth in the drone technology sector. CEO Jeff Thompson highlighted Ericson's leadership in high-growth industries as vital for the company's future development and market opportunities. Ericson holds advanced degrees in accountancy, is a Certified Public Accountant, and is fluent in Japanese. Red Cat focuses on drone technology for various applications, having developed systems like the Black Widow™ and TRICHON™ for military operations.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Christian Koji Ericson as Chief Financial Officer brings over 20 years of finance experience, enhancing the company's financial leadership.

Ericson's expertise in financial strategy, compliance, and investor relations is expected to support Red Cat's growth and drive shareholder value.

The company’s innovative drone technology products, including the award-winning Black Widow™, position Red Cat to capitalize on expanding market opportunities in the drone industry.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of a new CFO may indicate previous financial instability or strategic shifts within the company that prompted the need for leadership change.

The press release emphasizes the company's need to execute a vision to "define the role of aerial intelligence," suggesting potential challenges or uncertainties in its current strategic direction.

Forward-looking statements are framed with substantial risks and uncertainties, which may undermine investor confidence in the company’s future performance.

FAQ

Who is the new CFO of Red Cat Holdings?

Christian Koji Ericson has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of Red Cat Holdings.

When will the new CFO start at Red Cat?

Christian Koji Ericson will officially start as CFO on March 17, 2025.

What experience does Christian Ericson bring to Red Cat?

Ericson has over 20 years of finance experience, including roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Nu Skin Enterprises.

What are Red Cat Holdings' primary business focuses?

Red Cat specializes in drone technology and integrates robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations.

Where can I find more information about Red Cat Holdings?

For more information, visit Red Cat's official website at www.redcat.red.

$RCAT Insider Trading Activity

$RCAT insiders have traded $RCAT stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE MICHAEL MATUS (CTO, Red Cat Holdings) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 781,383 shares for an estimated $9,178,132 .

. NICHOLAS REYLAND JR LIUZZA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 628,928 shares for an estimated $6,243,376 .

. JEFFREY M THOMPSON (Chairman of the Board, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,737,057 .

. LEAH LUNGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 524,798 shares for an estimated $4,997,200 .

. JOSEPH DAVID FREEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 102,228 shares for an estimated $1,194,786 .

. GEOFFREY WAYNE HITCHCOCK (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 113,823 shares for an estimated $1,188,386.

$RCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $RCAT stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SALT LAKE CITY, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Red Cat Holdings, Inc.





(Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced the appointment of Christian Koji Ericson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 17, 2025.





Ericson brings more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience, including 11 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and senior finance roles at Nu Skin Enterprises, where he served as Chief Audit Executive, VP of Business Development, and VP of Finance for its agriculture technology division. Most recently, Ericson was Head of Finance and Accounting at Western Steel Buildings, where he played a pivotal role in scaling financial operations and optimizing compliance and governance structures to support rapid business growth.





“Christian’s extensive financial leadership and experience in high-growth industries make him an invaluable addition to Red Cat as we execute our vision to define the role of aerial intelligence,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. “His expertise in financial strategy, compliance, and investor relations will play an important role in our next phase of growth, while ensuring we remain well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and drive shareholder value.”





“I see significant opportunity ahead for Red Cat at such a transformative time for the company and the broader drone industry,” said Ericson. “I am eager to leverage my experience in financial strategy to support the company’s commitment to innovation, strengthen financial performance, and help drive long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”





Ericson holds a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Brigham Young University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He is also fluent in Japanese, having spent part of his career working abroad.





For more information about Red Cat Holdings, please visit





www.redcat.red





.







About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.







Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a Family of Systems. This includes the Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed-wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA-compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at





www.redcat.red





.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Contact:







INVESTORS:





E-mail: Investors@redcat.red





NEWS MEDIA:





Phone: (347) 880-2895





Email: peter@indicatemedia.com



