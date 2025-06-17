Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Announces $46.75 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

Red Cat Holdings announces a registered direct offering of 6,448,276 shares, aiming for approximately $46.75 million in gross proceeds.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. announced a registered direct offering of 6,448,276 shares of common stock, aiming to raise approximately $46.75 million in gross proceeds. This transaction, which is expected to close around June 18, 2025, is intended to fund general corporate projects, including new operations related to the company's unmanned surface vessel division. Northland Capital Markets is the exclusive placement agent for this offering, which is conducted under an effective shelf registration statement with the SEC. Red Cat specializes in drone technology for military, government, and commercial uses, featuring a portfolio that includes advanced drones like the Black Widow™ and TRICHON™.

The company secured gross proceeds of approximately $46.75 million from a registered direct offering, enhancing its financial position.

The funding will support general corporate and working capital purposes, including operational expenditures for its new unmanned surface vessel division, indicating strategic growth into new markets.

Red Cat's Family of Systems, including the Black Widow™ and other innovative drone technologies, highlights its commitment to advancing drone solutions for military and commercial applications.

The issuance of 6,448,276 shares in a registered direct offering could lead to dilution of existing shareholders' equity, impacting their investment value.

The need to raise funds through a securities offering may suggest financial instability or challenges in generating sufficient cash flow from operations.

Forward-looking statements in the release indicate reliance on uncertain conditions, which exposes the company to risks that could affect future operations and profitability.

What is the purpose of Red Cat's recent stock offering?

The offering is intended for general corporate and working capital purposes, including operations related to the new unmanned surface vessel division.

How much capital does Red Cat expect to raise?

Red Cat expects to raise approximately $46.75 million from the sale of 6,448,276 shares of common stock.

Who is the placement agent for this offering?

Northland Capital Markets is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the securities offering.

When is the expected closing date for the offering?

The offering is expected to close on or about June 18, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

Where can I find the prospectus for the offering?

The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC and available on their website.

$RCAT Insider Trading Activity

$RCAT insiders have traded $RCAT stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE MICHAEL MATUS (CTO, Red Cat Holdings) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 781,383 shares for an estimated $9,178,132 .

. NICHOLAS REYLAND JR LIUZZA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 628,928 shares for an estimated $6,243,376 .

. JEFFREY M THOMPSON (Chairman of the Board, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,737,057 .

. LEAH LUNGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 524,798 shares for an estimated $4,997,200 .

. JOSEPH DAVID FREEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 102,228 shares for an estimated $1,194,786 .

. GEOFFREY WAYNE HITCHCOCK (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 113,823 shares for an estimated $1,188,386.

$RCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $RCAT stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Red Cat Holdings, Inc.



(Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, announced today that the Company has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 6,448,276 shares of common stock, pursuant to a registered direct offering, expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $46.75 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about June 18, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





The Company intends to use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate and working capital purposes, including but not limited to operating expenditures related to its new unmanned surface vessel division.





Northland Capital Markets is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.





The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-283242), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 11, 2024. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at



http://www.sec.gov



. Additionally, when available, electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Northland Securities, Inc., 150 South Fifth Street, Suite 3300, Minneapolis, MN.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.







Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a leading-edge Family of Systems. This includes the flagship Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at



www.redcat.red



.







Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected timing of the offering and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offerings, and our intended use of proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-KT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







