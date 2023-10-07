Red Cat Holdings (FRA:BQ73) Price Target Increased by 9.13% to 4.91

The average one-year price target for Red Cat Holdings (FRA:BQ73) has been revised to 4.91 / share. This is an increase of 9.13% from the prior estimate of 4.50 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.86 to a high of 5.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 445.45% from the latest reported closing price of 0.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Cat Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BQ73 is 0.09%, an increase of 11.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.34% to 4,450K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pelion holds 898K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 849K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 393K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 382K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 345K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 21.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BQ73 by 31.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.