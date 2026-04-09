Red Cat Holdings (BIT:1RCAT) Price Target Increased by 19.93% to 17.08

The average one-year price target for Red Cat Holdings (BIT:1RCAT) has been revised to €17.08 / share. This is an increase of 19.93% from the prior estimate of €14.24 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €13.18 to a high of €20.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.06% from the latest reported closing price of €11.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Cat Holdings. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 19.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1RCAT is 0.02%, an increase of 36.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.45% to 47,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 2,521K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223K shares , representing an increase of 11.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RCAT by 15.95% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,660K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares , representing a decrease of 28.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RCAT by 39.55% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,404K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 1,278K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares , representing an increase of 68.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RCAT by 253.48% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 1,194K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares , representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RCAT by 15.15% over the last quarter.

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