Red Cat Holdings (BIT:1RCAT) Price Target Increased by 11.57% to 14.44

The average one-year price target for Red Cat Holdings (BIT:1RCAT) has been revised to €14.44 / share. This is an increase of 11.57% from the prior estimate of €12.94 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €12.62 to a high of €19.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.33% from the latest reported closing price of €12.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Cat Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 7.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1RCAT is 0.03%, an increase of 21.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 56.77% to 50,661K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,499K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,223K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares , representing an increase of 25.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RCAT by 73.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,221K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares , representing an increase of 23.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RCAT by 43.52% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,127K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares , representing an increase of 25.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RCAT by 51.35% over the last quarter.

Brevan Howard Capital Management holds 1,907K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

