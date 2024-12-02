News & Insights

Red Cat Holdings Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

December 02, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Red Cat Holdings ( (RCAT) ) has issued an update.

Teal Drones, Inc. has appointed Geoffrey Hitchcock as their new Chief Revenue Officer, following the notice of departure from George Matus. With extensive experience in defense and UAV sectors, Hitchcock’s new role includes a base salary of $230,000 and eligibility for an annual bonus up to $175,000, along with equity awards. His appointment is part of a two-year agreement aimed at leveraging his expertise to drive growth in emerging market segments.

