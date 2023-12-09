Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson Unveils Company's Vision For The Future Of Drone Technology

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a drone technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations.

The company delivers comprehensive products, services, and solutions to the drone industry through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries: Teal Drones and Skypersonic. Red Cat's mission is to "dominate the night" with its innovative solutions.

Teal Drones earned recognition as one of only five companies the Department of Defense chose in 2020 as an approved small unmanned aerial system vendor for the U.S. government. Teal 2, a small unmanned system, boasts the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class.

Skypersonic introduces "Fly Anywhere" technology, empowering drones to inspect and survey challenging, confined or GPS-denied locations with the expertise of 100% remote pilots and operators over the internet.

Recently, Benzinga had the opportunity to discuss the company and its products with Red Cat's Founder and CEO, Jeff Thompson. Here is an excerpt from the interview.

What is Red Cat Holdings' role in providing defense-focused drone technology solutions?

Red Cat develops cutting-edge drone technology for those in harm's way, including frontline warfighters and public safety personnel. Through accelerated design and engineering processes, customer feedback and industry partnerships with other forward-thinking technology companies, we can bring high-resolution thermal imaging, AI, computer vision and other decision-support features to end users who need critical intelligence in real-time.

How has Red Cat contributed to aerial intelligence during conflicts like the Israel-Hamas war?

Red Cat has provided first-person view (FPV) drones during current conflicts, such as in Ukraine. We have also delivered Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) drones, such as the Teal 2, to the country. These drones are used in combat and have proven to be a game-changing element on the battlefield. We are also currently in active discussions to send drones to Israel.

Can you share details about Red Cat's products, including Teal Drones and Skypersonic solutions?

Red Cat currently has two subsidiaries: Teal Drones and Skypersonic. Teal Drones released its Teal 2, a man-portable tactical ISR drone earlier this year, which offers best-in-class high-resolution thermal imaging and has been optimized for nighttime operations. Teal 2's software ecosystem enables third-party apps, expanding its capabilities into the realms of 3D mapping, target identification and classification, and autonomy using artificial intelligence.

Skypersonic, with its Skycopter drone, excels at GPS-denied interior inspection technology for use in infrastructure monitoring of underground areas such as tunnels, sewage lines, pipelines and other hard-to-reach structures.

In what ways does Red Cat support military, government and commercial operations through robotic hardware and software integration?

Red Cat's drone technology supports various defense and security personnel in multiple markets, including U.S. and international allied military forces, public safety organizations, customs and border protection, law enforcement, and other U.S. government agencies. Our mission is to empower our customers and provide actionable intelligence for better decision-making and safety for the warfighter and other drone operators.

Why is Red Cat's status as an established U.S.-based company significant in the context of defense initiatives?

Red Cat has accomplished much in a short time through innovative processes and industry partnerships that have accelerated our product development at a rapid pace. Also, our reputation as a "company of listeners" has helped us build and retain customer confidence in our drone solutions, resulting in strong relationships with the U.S. Department of Defense and international defense and security forces.

How does Red Cat address regulatory challenges related to initiatives like ASDA?

We have formed strong relationships with the Congressional community and helped build regulatory requirements. Examples of this include our Teal 2 system being certified Blue UAS, which means that the U.S. Department of Defense has approved its use and is becoming Remote ID compliant. Only a few drone technology companies have accomplished these regulatory challenges.

How does Red Cat adapt to regulatory tailwinds, including ASDA, impacting drone technology?

Based on our solid congressional relationships, we continuously look forward to where drone regulations will go. Based on the knowledge we gather, we proactively adapt our business operations and strategies to accommodate future regulatory challenges. This future-proofing of our drone technology has placed us in a thought leader position within the industry.

Can you highlight the importance of the Replicator Initiative in Red Cat's broader goals and achievements?

The Replicator program will be a significant opportunity for Red Cat and the promotion of the U.S. drone industrial base. We are in a prime position to fill any gaps opened by competing Chinese drone technologies that U.S. government agencies are banning. Additionally, we have expanded our manufacturing capabilities at our Salt Lake City facility to accommodate small and large orders based on customer needs.

What is Red Cat's vision for the future of defense-focused aerial intelligence, considering regulatory changes and technological advancements?

Our interests lie in building a robust tactical ecosystem that enables our robotic solutions to seamlessly work with other autonomous systems and provide the best intelligence for those in harm's way. Our participation in an Internet of Battlefield Things will pave the way for future innovations and capabilities that secure our borders, protect vital infrastructure, keep people out of harm's way and save lives.

How will Teal Drones, a Red Cat subsidiary, utilize Utah's $750,000 Manufacturing Modernization Grant, and what manufacturing advancements does Red Cat anticipate in the state?

The grant will be used to ramp up our manufacturing processes to meet the heavy demands of our customers both domestically and internationally.

