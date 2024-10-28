Red Cat announces order for 12 FlightWave Edge 130 Blue systems

Red Cat (RCAT) announced a new contract and order for 12 of its FlightWave Edge 130 Blue system from the Royal Australian Navy. The contract was secured through Criterion Solutions Pty Ltd., an Australian-based distributor of intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and information technology solutions. FlightWave was acquired by Red Cat in September.

