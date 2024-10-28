News & Insights

Stocks

Red Cat announces order for 12 FlightWave Edge 130 Blue systems

October 28, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Red Cat (RCAT) announced a new contract and order for 12 of its FlightWave Edge 130 Blue system from the Royal Australian Navy. The contract was secured through Criterion Solutions Pty Ltd., an Australian-based distributor of intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and information technology solutions. FlightWave was acquired by Red Cat in September.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RCAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.