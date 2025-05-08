Red Cat to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Red Cat will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 14 and host a conference call afterward.

Quiver AI Summary

Red Cat, a drone technology company specializing in solutions for military, government, and commercial applications, will release its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 14, 2025, after market close. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and corporate updates, with a Q&A session afterwards. Interested participants can join by phone or through a live webcast. Red Cat's innovations include the Black Widow ISR system, TRICHON VTOL drone, and FANG FPV drones. Investors are reminded that this announcement contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Red Cat is scheduled to report its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 14, 2025, indicating transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The upcomingearnings conference callwill provide an opportunity for management to review financial results and discuss corporate developments, fostering investor engagement.

The company has secured a contract with the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance Program for its Black Widow™ drone, highlighting its credibility and capability in the military sector.

Red Cat's portfolio of advanced drone systems, including TRICHON™ and FANG™, positions the company strategically in the growing market for military and commercial drone applications.

Potential Negatives

Company's upcoming financial results may indicate challenges, as they are required to report in a volatile market environment.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant uncertainties and risks, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The reliance on government and military contracts may pose risks given changing defense budgets and procurement policies.

FAQ

When will Red Cat report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Red Cat will report its Q1 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at market close.

How can I listen to the Red Catearnings conference call

You can listen to theearnings conference callby dialing 1-844-413-3977 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-1803 (international).

Is there a webcast available for the conference call?

Yes, the conference call will be available via a live webcast at the provided Chorus Call link.

What is the access code for the telephonic replay?

The access code for the telephonic replay is 2313236.

What drone technologies does Red Cat specialize in?

Red Cat specializes in drone technologies for military, government, and commercial operations, including ISR systems and NDAA-compliant FPV drones.

$RCAT Insider Trading Activity

$RCAT insiders have traded $RCAT stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE MICHAEL MATUS (CTO, Red Cat Holdings) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 781,383 shares for an estimated $9,178,132 .

. NICHOLAS REYLAND JR LIUZZA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 628,928 shares for an estimated $6,243,376 .

. JEFFREY M THOMPSON (Chairman of the Board, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,737,057 .

. LEAH LUNGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 524,798 shares for an estimated $4,997,200 .

. JOSEPH DAVID FREEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 102,228 shares for an estimated $1,194,786 .

. GEOFFREY WAYNE HITCHCOCK (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 113,823 shares for an estimated $1,188,386.

$RCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $RCAT stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Red Cat



(Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, announces that financial results for the Q1 2025 period will be reported on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at the market close.





Company management will host anearnings conference callat 4:30p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.





Interested parties can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-413-3977 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-1803 (international). Callers should dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the Red Cat conference call. Participants can also pre-register for the call using the following link:





https://dpregister.com/sreg/10199765/ff2109d7f3









The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at:





https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=OqffyYp4









A replay of the webcast will be available until May 28, 2025 and can be accessed through the above link or at www.redcat.red. A telephonic replay will be available until May 28, 2025 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 2313236. Replay using an international dial-in number can be accessed at: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html







About Red Cat







Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a Family of Systems. This includes the Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed-wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA-compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Contact:







INVESTORS:





E-mail: Investors@redcat.red





NEWS MEDIA:





Phone: (347) 880-2895





Email: peter@indicatemedia.com



