Red Bull F1 Teams Inks Multi-year Agreement With Visa As Global Partner

(RTTNews) - Red Bull F1 Teams and Visa, Inc. (V) announced Wednesday an unprecedented multi-year agreement where Visa will become the first global partner of both Red Bull F1 teams, bringing a new look team to the F1 grid in the form of Visa Cash App RB, formerly Scuderia AlphaTauri.

This is Visa's first new major global sports sponsorship in more than 15 years. The agreement encompasses the Visa Cash App RB team, corresponding title partnership on the F1 Academy team entry and the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

The Visa logo will be appearing on both the Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB cars as well as the F1 Academy entries from the respective teams.

Visa Cash App RB Drivers Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Daniel Ricciardo of Australia will sport a newly designed Visa and Cash App inspired car livery and driver's kit when the F1 2024 racing series kicks off in Bahrain on February 29. The full livery unveil will take place during a special Las Vegas event on February 8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.