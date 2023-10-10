Red Board in Hog Market

Front month lean hog futures are up by 17 cents in October as OI weens into expiration. The other nearby contracts are down by 55 to 92 cents. The National Average Base Hog price was $73.86 this AM, down by 66 cents. The 10/05 CME Lean Hog Index dropped by 67 cents to $83.03.

Pork cutout futures closed the day 10 to 90 cents in the red on Monday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down by $1.50 on Tuesday morning to $93.56. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 486k head. That is even with last week and 1,000 head above the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $82.225, up $0.250, Dec 23 Hogs are at $71.675, down $0.800 Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $93.300, down $0.600,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

