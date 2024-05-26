Red 5 Limited Drilling Suggests Extended Mine Life

Red 5 Limited (AU:RED) has released an update.

Red 5 Limited reports high-grade assay results from its Darlot Gold Mine drilling program, indicating potential extensions to the mine’s life and bolstering confidence in the FY25 mine plan. The recent drilling at the Western Australian site has delivered promising results, including several high-grade intercepts, and 21,400m of the planned 25,000m drilling program for FY24 has been completed. These developments highlight the company’s success in both reinforcing its near-term mining strategy and in identifying opportunities for resource expansion.

