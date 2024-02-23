Red 5 (ASX:RED) Price Target Increased by 6.72% to 0.36

The average one-year price target for Red 5 (ASX:RED) has been revised to 0.36 / share. This is an increase of 6.72% from the prior estimate of 0.34 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.30 to a high of 0.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.63% from the latest reported closing price of 0.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red 5. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RED is 0.18%, an increase of 17.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.62% to 482,178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 185,213K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 167,847K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228,547K shares, representing a decrease of 36.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RED by 42.74% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 132,563K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,641K shares, representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RED by 10.73% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,104K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 38,714K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,572K shares, representing a decrease of 28.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RED by 17.87% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

