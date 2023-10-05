Red 5 (ASX:RED) Price Target Increased by 15.38% to 0.31

The average one-year price target for Red 5 (ASX:RED) has been revised to 0.31 / share. This is an increase of 15.38% from the prior estimate of 0.27 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.26 to a high of 0.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.47% from the latest reported closing price of 0.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red 5. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RED is 0.16%, an increase of 25.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.53% to 452,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 228,547K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228,628K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RED by 17.62% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 119,346K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,619K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RED by 60.18% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 49,572K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,082K shares, representing an increase of 35.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RED by 92.28% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 21,024K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,949K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RED by 1.87% over the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 5,000K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

