Red 5 (ASX:RED) Price Target Decreased by 18.82% to 0.23

The average one-year price target for Red 5 (ASX:RED) has been revised to 0.23 / share. This is an decrease of 18.82% from the prior estimate of 0.29 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.23 to a high of 0.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.33% from the latest reported closing price of 0.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red 5. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RED is 0.12%, a decrease of 11.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.46% to 411,778K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 228,628K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187,628K shares, representing an increase of 17.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RED by 7.98% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 106,619K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,493K shares, representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RED by 25.45% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 32,082K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 21,949K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,690K shares, representing an increase of 14.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RED by 4.74% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,424K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,650K shares, representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RED by 8.56% over the last quarter.

