Recylex says German lead plant files for insolvency

HAMBURG, May 14 (Reuters) - French metals producer Recylex RXPA.PA said on Thursday its Weser-Metall lead production plant in Germany had filed for insolvency along with other units in its German group following falling metal demand in the coronavirus crisis.

Weser-Metall GmbH in Nordenham produces just over 100,000 tonnes of lead annually and is one of Europe's main lead producers. Lead output at the plant had been stopped in March after the coronavirus crisis cut metal demand.

The rapid developments caused by the coronavirus pandemic are having an impact the group “can no longer influence,” said Recylex group CEO Sebastian Rudow in a statement.

Given the macroeconomic outlook and after examining all possible future scenarios, "it appears that a sufficient short and medium-term recovery cannot be expected," the statement said.

The insolvency declaration also includes the companies Harz-Metall GmbH, which recycles lead and zinc; Norzinco GmbH, which is a producer of zinc oxide and zinc dust; and PPM Pure Metals GmbH, which produces high purity minor metals and their compounds.

“The slump in the zinc price and the deteriorating economic outlook are now taking away the going concern perspective of Harz-Metall GmbH," Rudow said. "As a result, the entire German management has been forced by German law to file for insolvency for all German companies of the group.”

The companies have made an application for self-insolvency administration under German law, the statement said.

“I am expecting that the special restructuring benefits provided by German law in these procedures will enable the entities to continue their business operations and to pursue their restructuring according to a path individually chosen by them,” Rudow said in the statement.

The French companies of the Recylex Group are not involved in the German procedures, the company said. Recylex “is assessing the consequences of this development on its activities,” the statement added.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Mark Potter)

