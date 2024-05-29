News & Insights

Recyclus Group Strengthens Team for Expansion

May 29, 2024 — 02:45 am EDT

Technology Minerals PLC (GB:TM1) has released an update.

Technology Minerals PLC’s subsidiary, Recyclus Group, appoints seasoned chemical engineer Tony Walmsley as Operations Director, bringing over three decades of experience to the UK’s leading lithium-ion battery recycling plant. Walmsley’s expertise will support Recyclus’ expansion plans, including the assessment of three new sites in Scotland for additional recycling facilities. This strategic move aligns with the company’s commitment to advancing the circular economy for battery metals and enhancing the UK’s battery recycling capabilities.

